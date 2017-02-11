Youth assaulted in Visalia while waiting to get picked up

One of three youths were assaulted after they were approached by two suspects in Visalia on Friday, police said.
Around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of South Conyer Street, the youths were standing on the sidewalk waiting to be picked up when a vehicle approached them.
Two of the three vehicle occupants came out of the vehicle, then demanded the youths surrender their belongings.
When they refused, one suspect waved a knife and another got out and assaulted a youth.
The suspects fled with the victims’ belongings.
Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
