Crime

February 11, 2017 10:57 PM

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest when gun is found in man’s car

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

A traffic stop turned into an arrest when the Visalia Police Special Enforcement Unit found the driver in possession of a loaded handgun Friday.

Alfred Joe Woods Jr., 36, was pulled over for a vehicle-code violation in Visalia at 5:16 p.m., police said. However, authorities found him with a loaded, concealed semi-automatic handgun.

His vehicle was searched and a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, 61 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and other drug paraphernalia were found. He was booked into Tulare County Jail.

Charges he could face include: felon in possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos