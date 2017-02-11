Routine traffic stop leads to arrest when gun is found in man’s car

A traffic stop turned into an arrest when the Visalia Police Special Enforcement Unit found the driver in possession of a loaded handgun Friday.
Alfred Joe Woods Jr., 36, was pulled over for a vehicle-code violation in Visalia at 5:16 p.m., police said. However, authorities found him with a loaded, concealed semi-automatic handgun.
His vehicle was searched and a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, 61 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and other drug paraphernalia were found. He was booked into Tulare County Jail.
Charges he could face include: felon in possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments