The keys were inside a car. Police say he took it. Now he’s in jail.

3:17 Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced Pause

0:32 Historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno undergoes renovation

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:44 Fresno woman shares her concerns and experiences as a Latina and Muslim

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor