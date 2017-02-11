The keys were inside a car. Police say he took it. Now he’s in jail.

Madera police arrested a man Friday night after they say he allegedly took a car he found with keys inside.
Police said Dante Dillon, 18, was driving in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and A Street and had sideswiped a car along A Street.
When they approached him, police said Dillon already had his hands in the air and was out of the vehicle. Police said Dillon had allegedly taken the car when he found it unlocked with the keys inside.
The car had not yet been reported stolen, police said. Jail records show Dillon was booked at the Madera County Jail just after midnight Friday.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
