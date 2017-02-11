Woman arrested after allegedly trying to ship marijuana from Porterville

A Lindsay woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly tried to mail marijuana across state lines from Porterville.
Police in Porterville went to the Mailbox Max on the 200 block of South Main Street where employees reported a suspicious package. The package turned out to be 2.3 pounds of marijuana that the suspect, Lisa Ramirez, 36, tried to mail out.
Narcotics detectives went to Ramirez’s home on the 200 block of Lindsay Street in Lindsay and arrested her. Other evidence at the home also linked her to the crime, police said.
Ramirez was booked into the Tulare County Jail and is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
