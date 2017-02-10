Man sets car on fire, rolls it down a hill in Oakhurst

A man reportedly set fire to a stolen car in Oakhurst on Thursday night, then put the car in drive and let it roll down a hill into a tree, according to Sgt. Michael Schwab with the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses reported seeing the man throw a flaming rag into a Ford Fiesta on Road 426 before letting the car roll away where it jumped a curb and hit a tree, becoming engulfed in flames. Firefighters and CHP arrived just after 9 p.m. to put the fire out, said Schwab.
Because of the extent of the damage, authorities were not able to gather evidence from it, and the man fled from the area.
The Fiesta had been reported stolen from Oakhurst on Wednesday, said Schwab.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
