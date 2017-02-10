Crime

February 10, 2017 6:52 PM

Suspected child molester arrested in Porterville

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A 70-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly committing sexual acts with two children in Porterville.

The investigation began Jan. 31. Two girls, 9 and 10, reported being sexually assaulted by Miguel Sanchez Leon in Porterville last June, said Porterville police.

The Strathmore resident was arrested after meeting with authorities at the police station. He was booked into the Tulare County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Porterville police at 559-782- 7400.

