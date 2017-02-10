Burger King worker said she was robbed. Police say she made it up to hide theft

A Burger King employee who reported she was robbed at the Visalia restaurant was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing from the business and filing a false police report, Visalia police said.
Jasmine Dean, 27, claimed the armed robbery happened around 6:23 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of South Demaree Street, south of Highway 198, Visalia police said. Dean was working when she said a masked bandit with a gun demanded that she hand over money from the cash register.
Authorities said they discovered that several people were at the business at the time and did not witness a robbery. Investigators concluded the robbery report was false. Dean allegedly stole about $4,800 and used the story as a cover up, police said.
Police searched Dean’s Tulare residence, but the money remains outstanding.
Dean was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement, burglary and filing a false police report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia police Detective James Cummings at 559-713-4722.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
