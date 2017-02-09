Man arrested on weapons charge after Visalia arrive to arrest another

Two men were arrested in Visalia on Thursday – one who tried to run and another with loaded firearms.
Nicolas Pineda, 36, was in a car in front of a home on the 900 block of North Turner Street when police noticed him with two loaded weapons and arrested him. The officers originally arrived to the home to arrest Leo Loya, 42. Both were taken to the Tulare County Jail.
Loya was wanted for a probation violation. When officers arrived to the home, he ran through the house but was caught in the back yard, police said.
Pineda was booked on charges of possession of the loaded firearms and possession of a concealed weapon.
