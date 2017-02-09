Police: Man shot in head in southwest Fresno

Police on Thursday are investigating a shooting at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and California Avenue in southwest Fresno.
Police Lt. Joe Gomez said one person had been shot in the head and rushed to a hospital. No other information was immediately available.
The shopping complex on the intersection's southwest corner is blocked off, and officers are moving in and out of Zack's Market.
Nearby Edison High School was not put on lockdown, Fresno Unified authorities said.
This story will be updated.
