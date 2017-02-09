Crime

February 9, 2017 11:44 AM

Police: Man shot in head in southwest Fresno

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

Police on Thursday are investigating a shooting at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and California Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Police Lt. Joe Gomez said one person had been shot in the head and rushed to a hospital. No other information was immediately available.

The shopping complex on the intersection's southwest corner is blocked off, and officers are moving in and out of Zack's Market.

Nearby Edison High School was not put on lockdown, Fresno Unified authorities said.

This story will be updated.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos