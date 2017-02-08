Two cyclists in serious condition after hit by vehicle in west Fresno

Two bicyclists were in serious but stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center after getting hit by a car – and possibly two – Wednesday evening in west Fresno.
The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. near Olive and Pleasant avenues. A man and woman in their 50s were riding their bikes when they turned onto the roadway and collided with a vehicle headed west on Olive, police said. After the driver got out to help, another vehicle driving west on Olive possibly hit one of the victims as well.
The man suffered injures to his legs and the woman experienced head trauma, police said. Neither driver was injured and both remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Police noted that neither cyclist was wearing proper night riding gear and they were riding in a poorly lit section of road.
“We want to get the word out if you are traveling during darkness on a bicycle make sure you have affixed lighting equipment, reflectors, and recommend wearing reflectorized or bright clothing,” Lt. Steve Card said.
Anyone with information on this case contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
