Union Pacific not negligent in fatal crash that killed 4 near Fresno, jury finds

A Fresno County jury said Wednesday that Union Pacific did nothing wrong in the death of four people in a car that ran a stop sign before it was hit by a freight train south of Fresno nearly four years ago.
The jury of nine women and three men deliberated about seven hours over two days before finding Union Pacific and co-defendant Zim Industries not negligent.
It was devastating blow for the families of the victim who had sought $29 million in damages from Union Pacific and Fresno-based Zim Industries, claiming the defendants cut corners when they designed and maintained a private railroad crossing on Jefferson Avenue.
The Superior Court verdict ended a monthlong wrongful death civil trial that accused Union Pacific and Zim Industries of causing the deaths of driver Michaela Helen Smith, 19, of Sanger, and three passengers: Reuben Esteven Fernandez, 20, Angelina Maria Velasquez, 18, and David Nicholas Alonzo Jr., 21, all of Fresno. A fourth passenger, Alexandra Sanchez Martinez, then 19, of Fresno was the lone survivor.
Judge Donald S Black told the families of the victims: “I know it’s not want you wanted, but I hope it brings some closure for you loss.”
The trial was of public interest because the same street conditions that led to the deadly collision exist today and Union Pacific has done nothing to fix them, contended Fresno attorneys Warren Paboojian and René Sample, who represented the families of Fernandez, Velasquez and Smith. Alonzo’s family settled with Union Pacific and Zim Industries prior to trial for an undisclosed sum. The lone survivor also settled before trial.
During the trial, jurors repeatedly viewed a key piece of evidence: a black-and-white video taken by the Union Pacific freight train that shows Smith braking at a stop sign and then the car slowly moving into the train’s path. Jurors heard the train engineer blasting the horn right before impact. The video then shows pieces of the car flying in front of the train’s windshield.
The collision happened during the early hours of Aug. 19, 2013, at an unguarded railroad crossing on Jefferson Avenue near Golden State Boulevard.
In representing the families, Paboojian and Sample said the railroad crossing has no warning lights or crossing arms to warn motorists of fast-moving trains. The area also has no street lights, they said.
The Jefferson Avenue train crossing is unusual, Paboojian and Sample said, because it is a private road that is primarily used by Zim Industries, a well-digging and irrigation-equipment business. There are red stop signs on both sides of the track, and white signs under the stop signs that say: “Private RXR Crossing. No Trespassing.” (Before the trial began, Judge Black told the jury that the victims were not trespassing on the night they were killed.)
If Jefferson Avenue had been a public railroad crossing, Union Pacific would have been required to have crossing arms or warning signs and lights, said Paboojian, who represented the mothers of Fernandez and Velasquez, and Sample, who represents the parents of Smith. But once the railroad and Zim Industries learned that it would cost them $250,000 to install warning signs and crossing arms, they decided against it, Paboojian said.
Attorneys for Union Pacific and Zim Industries, however, contended that Smith was at fault because she failed to obey a stop sign. In court papers, Union Pacific and Zim Industries said the California Public Utilities Commission only requires the stop sign and white warning sign.
“Clearly the train was visible to any motorist paying attention,” said Rocklin attorney Jacob D. Flesher, who represented Union Pacific and noted that the train had distinct headlights and its horn was blowing when the collision happened.
“If she had stopped at the stop sign, we would not be here” said San Francisco attorney Charles H. Horn, who represented Zim Industries.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
