Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle

A man was arrested Tuesday after officers allegedly spotted him driving a stolen vehicle in central Fresno, said Fresno police.
Officials found an unoccupied stolen 1998 Honda Civic near Thomas Avenue and Thesta Street, south of Highway 180. Authorities later pursued Ricky Moua, 29, who got into the car and drove near Angus Steet and Weldon Avenue. Moua got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, however officials were able to catch up and arrested him
Moua was booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged of auto theft and resisting arrest.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
