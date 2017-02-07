Man in serious condition after Fresno stabbing

A 36-year-old man was in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after allegedly being stabbed in Fresno by a person known to him.
Around 6:20 p.m., Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said they found the victim with stab wounds to the abdomen in the 600 block of north Fulton Street, near Belmont Avenue. The man was probably stabbed by the suspect in an argument, said Card. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
Anyone with information contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
