1 dead, 2 injured in car collision in Madera

An 83-year-woman is dead and two men were sent to the hospital after a collision in Madera on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Road 19 and Avenue 14, north of Bonita Market and Taqueria.
Driver Wilbur Olson, 86, and an unidentified woman were heading south on Road 19 in a 2007 Ford when he halted at the stop sign, but failed to clear the intersection, the CHP said. Olson proceeded onto the intersection and collided with a 2008 Ford driven by Guadalupe Gonzalez, 61, as she headed east on Avenue 14. Olson was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center while his female passenger died at the scene, the CHP said. Gonzalez was transported to Madera Community Hospital.
Alcohol was not believed to have played a factor, though authorities said the case remains under investigation.
