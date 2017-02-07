Two arrested after crashing into Visalia detective’s vehicle in pursuit

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon after fleeing from authorities and crashing into a Visalia detective’s vehicle.
Around 12:50 p.m., Visalia police spotted 30-year-old Gregory James Moore, who was wanted for an active probation warrant, driving a stolen truck. The driver and his passenger, Kaylee Mullen, 29, took off after officials said they attempted to stop them near Ferguson Avenue and Oak Park Street, east of Giddings Street.
Moore drove onto the sidewalk on Oak Park Street and hit a light pole. He then swerved and collided with the front passenger side of a detective’s vehicle, police said. Moore tried to continue the chase with a flat tire, but police arrested the suspects near Court Street and Race Avenue, south of Oval Park.
Moore and Mullen were booked into the Tulare County Jail and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. In addition, Moore was charged with felony pursuit, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, probation violation warrant and hit and run.
