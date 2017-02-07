High school teacher in California sentenced in teen sex cases

A former Exeter High School teacher was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for sex crimes involving minors, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Matthew Varpness, 38, pleaded no contest to nine counts of lewd acts on a child age 15, two counts of contacting a minor for a sexual offense, attempted oral sex involving a person under 18, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, showing child pornography to a minor, unlawful sex and possession of child pornography, all felonies.
The crimes involved three victims and occurred between April 2014 and March 2015. He was arrested at school in March 2015.
Varpness must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and pay restitution, fines and fees.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments