Body of man who ran from police found in river

The body of a man who jumped into the Tule River while running from police has been found and removed, Porterville police said.
Joey Black, 24, ran from police after violating a restraining order about 6 a.m. Jan. 25, police said. Officers saw him jump into the river and be carried downstream in swift water but lost sight of him.
Water releases from Success Lake were reduced to lower the river level and aid searchers in finding the body.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
