Under-reported? UC Merced stabbings in 2015 covered extensively by Bee, other media

The White House on Monday night released a list of terrorist attacks. The 78 events, dating back to September 2014, were supposed to support President Trump’s statement earlier that day that the “very dishonest press” often doesn’t report about such attacks.
The list includes the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando that killed 43 in June 2016, and the attacks in Paris in November 2015 that left 130 dead. The White House said the incidents were “largely under-reported.”
The list also has an entry for Nov. 4, 2015, when a student named Faisal Mohammad stabbed four people at University of California, Merced, then was shot and killed by a campus police officer.
The story received extensive coverage by The Fresno Bee, with three stories posted online the day of the attack. Here’s the front page of the Nov. 5 print edition:
Reporters from The Bee and its McClatchy sister publication, The Merced Sun-Star, provided extensive coverage in the days and weeks that followed, including the FBI’s determination Mohammad was “self-radicalized” and inspired by ISIS, but not directly linked to any terror groups.
The UC Merced attacks also were reported on by national media sites such as CNN, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.
Here is our reporting on the attacks as they were posted on fresnobee.com:
Nov. 4, 2015
UC Merced student from Clovis, in building at time of stabbings: ‘It was scary’
What never happens here happened here at UC Merced
Nov. 5
Sheriff: UC Merced attacker planned to kill 'a lot of people'
Witness: UC Merced officer ‘was in the right’ when he fatally shot stabbing suspect
UC Merced 'hero' describes stabbings
Nov. 6
Somber tone as UC Merced reopens
Nov. 7
UC Merced, Fresno State take hard look at safety, security after stabbings, gun threat
Nov. 10
Family of UC Merced attacker expresses sympathy for victims
Dec. 7
Investigation finds UC Merced police justified in shooting student attacker
Dec. 11
UC Merced stabber sat in silence minutes before starting attack
Dec. 17
FBI: UC Merced stabber ‘self-radicalized,’ but not connected to Islamic State
