Man wounded in shooting late Monday in central Fresno

A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in central Fresno, the fourth shooting of the day in Fresno. The incident took place at Shields and Spalding avenues, near Cedar Avenue, about 10:30 p.m.
Lt. Steve Card said the man was struck in the upper right leg and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.
Earlier Monday, three men were hospitalized after two shootings in southwest Fresno and one in central
Fresno.
Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559), 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
