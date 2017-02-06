Visalia house fire leaves tortoise injured, $20,000 worth of damage

A residential structure fire in Visalia on Monday afternoon resulted in $20,000 worth of damage and one injured tortoise.
The Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to 2731 N. Shady Ct. at 3:43 p.m. and discovered light smoke coming from the one-story home’s garage.
No one was home. However, a tortoise was found injured in the garage. It was treated for smoke inhalation and then taken to a local veterinary service.
Firefighters the contained the fire to the garage in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Visalia fire said it was accidental and started in the garage.
