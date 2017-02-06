Man critical after Fresno’s third shooting in three hours

A man is in critical condition Monday after he was shot in the face and drove through a fence onto a busy highway offramp – Fresno’s third shooting in less than three hours.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said a 24-year-old man was found just after 2:30 p.m. in his overturned car on the Tulare Street offramp of northbound Highway 41. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with wounds to his face and wrist.
Detectives believe the man was in an alley west of Callisch Street and north of Huntington Boulevard when a woman shot him. She was described as a 30-year-old Hispanic woman, 5 feet 4 inches and approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red blouse and blue jeans.
The victim attempted to drive away but crashed through a fence, Gomez said. The suspect ran into a nearby apartment and was accompanied by an unknown Hispanic male.
Gomez said police made contact with the victim’s girlfriend walking near the crime scene, but she was not cooperative. Detectives are still working to determine a motive.
The shooting was the city’s third in less than three hours. Two drive-by shootings occurred around 12:45 p.m. in southwest Fresno and just before 2 p.m. in central Fresno. The three crimes do not appear to be related, Gomez said.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
