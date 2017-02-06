Homicide victim found near Mendota Wildlife Area identified

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead Saturday near a Mendota wildlife refuge as Jonny Alexy Calderon Aguilar, 25, of Mendota.
Spokesman Tony Botti said Aguilar’s body was found around 1:45 p.m. in some bushes near the water at the Mendota Wildlife Area. There was visible trauma, but the coroner’s office has not yet released the official cause of death. No one has been arrested, and detectives do not yet know the motive for the crime.
Anyone with information on Aguilar’s death is asked to call Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Detective Adam Maldonado at 559-600-8208.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
