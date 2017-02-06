Fresno man wounded in afternoon drive-by shooting

A Fresno man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon after another vehicle opened fire on his car as they moved through a southwest Fresno intersection, police said.
Lt. Joe Gomez said police received a Shot Spotter call around 12:45 p.m. for the intersection of Elm and Jensen avenues. Police arrived to find a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.
Detectives believe the stoplight had just turned green on eastbound Jensen when the shooting occurred. The victim’s Buick had just pulled into the intersection when a new, white vehicle pulled alongside and fired several shots into the car. The shots came from the back-right passenger window of the vehicle.
Gomez said witnesses could not describe the shooter, as he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled tightly over his face. The shooting was possibly gang-related, Gomez added.
