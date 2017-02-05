Alleged gang members linked to Fresno’s first homicide of 2017

Two self-admitted gang members, including a juvenile, have been arrested in the killing of a Fresno man that marked Fresno’s first homicide of 2017, Fresno police Sgt. Larry Bowlan said.
The incident happened around 1:02 a.m. Jan. 10 near Floradora and Highway 168. Bowlan said police responded to the location after reports of a disturbance involving three men.
When officers arrived, however, the suspects had fled and they discovered James Lindsey, 55, lying unconscious on the street. The Fresno man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
On Feb. 5, Bowlan said they identified two suspects, 34-year-old Jose Garcia and an under-aged boy.
Garcia already was in-custody at the Fresno County Jail on a parole violation when he was charged in the killing. The juvenile, who will be charged in the death in the upcoming week, also was incarcerated for a probation violation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
