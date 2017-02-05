Fresno shooting leaves one man dead

A man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon in southeast Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. David Ramsey.
After a 911 call, the man, described as Hispanic and in his late 20s to early 30s, was found near Pierce and Montecito avenues in front of an apartment complex around 3 p.m. CPR was administered and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Ramsey said it is still too early to know if the crime is gang-related and there are no descriptions of a suspect yet.
This story will be updated.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
