Son arrested after mother found dead in southwest Fresno home

A woman was found dead in her home Saturday night and police have arrested her son in Southern California, said Fresno police Lt. David Madrigal.
Felipa Saavedra, 53, was found with obvious signs of trauma to her body after police were called to check on the woman at 46 E. Kearney Blvd. around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Her son, Jose Manuel Saavedra, 32, was missing from the house and was wanted for questioning. He was found early Sunday in the Los Angeles area driving a stolen car. He was arrested without incident, said Madrigal. The two may have been involved in an argument before her death on Saturday, Madrigal said.
Jose Saavedra had several active warrants out for his arrest and was also in violation of his probation, said Madrigal.
Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or to contact Detective Bart Ledbetter at 559-621-2446.
This is Fresno’s fifth murder of the year, compared to six at this time last year, said Madrigal.
