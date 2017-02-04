His sprint from a moving car was short-lived, and then police found a gun stolen in 2008

An 18-year-old Fresno gang member was arrested Friday after he was found with a loaded weapon as he tried running from police.
Fresno police Sgt. Robert Gonzales said Kenneth Lee Jr. ran out from the passenger side of a vehicle that drove past a stop sign and was being followed by police.
The driver, Robert Evans, 29, is also a known gang member, Gonzales said. Evans did not stop at the intersection of Effie and Grant avenues as officers patrolled the area around 5:40 p.m.
Gonzales said Evans drove to his home in the 300 block of North Diana Street, where Lee then burst out of the car and ran off. Officers caught up to him and arrested him.
A semiautomatic .40-caliber Walther gun was found in a front pocket of Lee’s pants. Gonzales said the weapon was stolen in a 2008 burglary in Fresno.
Gonzales said Lee is a member of the Dog Pound gang, which he said is a “very dangerous” gang in Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on weapon charges.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
