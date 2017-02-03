Police: Suspect tried to mail marijuana to New York

A Porterville woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she is suspected of trying to mail a package containing marijuana to New York.
Maria Cristina Garcia, 49, allegedly tried to mail the package containing six pounds of marijuana on Jan. 17, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police reported an unnamed female suspect assisted in the crime, but they were unable to give more details on that suspect.
Although the pair gave fake names to the shipping company, police identified Garcia as one of the women and a search warrant was obtained for her home in the 24000 block of Avenue 120.
Detectives waited for Garcia to leave her house on Thursday and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle around 6 p.m., police reported. A search revealed seven pounds of marijuana in her vehicle, and she was arrested.
A search of her home revealed 12 more pounds of marijuana, 120 plants, four guns and items indicating she sold marijuana, police said.
Garcia was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana and cultivation of marijuana.
