Man arrested in Visalia in 3-year-old homicide case

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a man’s slaying in Whitendale Park in 2014, said the Visalia Police Department.
Ryan Son, 22 was arrested at a home in the 2400 block of West Fairview Avenue in Visalia without incident.
Son was wanted after police found Eric Osborne, 32, of Fresno, dead in the park on Jan. 8, 2014. Another man, James Silas Jr., was convicted for the crime in 2015, police said.
Son was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of homicide, robbery and other charges related to the shooting, police said.
