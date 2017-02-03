Armed men rob gas station in Caruthers

Two armed men robbed a gas station in Caruthers on Thursday night using a gun and a knife, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.
The two masked men wore hoodies and shielded their faces when they entered the store on Tahoe Avenue just before 9 p.m., said Botti. The man with the knife forced the clerk towards the cash register, where he made him open the till while the other man held a gun.
The two stole an undisclosed amount of money before leaving and heading east . The clerk was not injured.
Both men are described as 5-foot-6-inches and 175 pounds, said Botti.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective Carl Chalmers at 559-600-8174 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
