Man wanted after fleeing during a traffic stop in Fresno

A man who fled after being pulled over by police west of Highway 99 on Friday is being sought, said Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
Victor Becerill, 19, was pulled over by police at Clinton and Knoll avenues at 9 a.m. Friday when he jumped out of his Toyota Corolla and began arguing with the officer about why he was being stopped. Becerill then ran into the surrounding neighborhood, but police were not able to find him.
A loaded semi-automatic handgun that was reported as stolen out of Bakersfield was found in the car, Gomez said. Becerill is a felon and is wanted on suspicion of two robberies, being a felon in possession of a loaded and stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and a probation violation.
Anyone with information on Becerill’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP, where there may be a cash reward.
