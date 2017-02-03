Crime

February 3, 2017 5:21 PM

Craigslist user found guilty of 2012 crime spree

By Pablo Lopez

plopez@fresnobee.com

A Fresno man who used Craigslist to find his victims has been convicted in Fresno County Superior Court of a 2012 crime spree.

Jurors on Thursday found Christopher Julius Glaude, 38, guilty of a 10 charges, including auto theft, carjacking, robbery and evading police.

He will be sentenced on April 12.

Prosecutor Robert Veneman-Hughes said Glaude went on a crime spree in the fall of 2012.

Fresno police arrested Glaude on Nov. 12, 2012 after he led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing a stolen car into a home at Ashlan and Polk avenues west of Highway 99.

Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts

