Craigslist user found guilty of 2012 crime spree

A Fresno man who used Craigslist to find his victims has been convicted in Fresno County Superior Court of a 2012 crime spree.
Jurors on Thursday found Christopher Julius Glaude, 38, guilty of a 10 charges, including auto theft, carjacking, robbery and evading police.
He will be sentenced on April 12.
Prosecutor Robert Veneman-Hughes said Glaude went on a crime spree in the fall of 2012.
Fresno police arrested Glaude on Nov. 12, 2012 after he led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing a stolen car into a home at Ashlan and Polk avenues west of Highway 99.
