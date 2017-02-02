Meth-laced meal served to residents sends 2 to jail in Visalia

Two people are suspected of intentional poisoning in Visalia after residents of a home tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police said they were called to a home on the 1800 block of South Court Street for suspicious circumstances. Several residents agreed to be tested and tested positive for meth. Police determined the drug was mixed into their meals.
The suspects, Levi Strong, 25, and Miguel Jimenez, 22, were both arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Strong and Jimenez, who were both on parole, were charged with intentional poisoning, conspiracy and violating parole.
