February 2, 2017 10:03 PM

During shooting investigation, detectives arrest teen with gun

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was found with a .25-caliber gun in his jacket pocket Thursday as detectives investigated a shooting in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police Sgt. Brian Valles said the shooting had happened Thursday in the 2400 block of South Lotus Avenue.

Around 5:45 p.m., detectives drove to the area and found four juveniles at the corner of Reverend Chester Riggins and Lotus avenues.

Valles said the teens appeared to reach for their pockets in a defensive fashion. Detectives from the MAGEC gang task force made contact with the teens and found the 17-year-old juvenile with a gun inside his jacket.

The juvenile admitted to detectives he was a member of the Sureño gang. He was taken to the Fresno Juvenile Justice Center on weapon-related charges.

