Investigation into drug sales at Visalia park lands man, 74, in jail

A man walking near Lincoln Oval Park in Visalia was arrested by officers Thursday after they found he was carrying 36 wrapped pieces of heroin.
Daniel Aleman, 74, was taken to the Tulare County Jail for alleged possession of heroin for sale, Visalia police said.
Aleman’s arrest came after a two-week investigation by the department’s narcotics detectives who had been looking at possible narcotic sales at the park near downtown Visalia.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Aleman as well as for his home.
Aleman was arrested as he walked down the 500 block of North Locust Street around 11 a.m. While at Aleman’s home, detectives found an ounce of heroin, scales and packaging materials along with money.
