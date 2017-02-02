He robbed three businesses over two days, and now is headed to prison

A Pinedale man who pointed a gun at a 16-year-old yogurt shop worker in Prather in an armed robbery after robbing two other businesses will serve 20 years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Thursday that Ronald Castanon, 21, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd after being found guilty of crimes he committed in 2016.
Court documents showed Castanon robbed the Yo-Town Yogurt shop in Prather on Oct. 4, the same day he robbed an Arco gas station in Fresno and one day after he robbed a Valero gas station in Madera.
Fresno County sheriff’s deputies arrested Castanon on Oct. 5 after they spotted the Chevy Impala that Castanon drove during the robberies. Talbert said Castanon drove for about 130 miles before he was arrested.
