They injected each other with narcotics, but he died and now she’s under arrest

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it.

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:24 A matter of pride: Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion makes Super Bowl prediction

0:18 Car crashes into pole, cuts water to 350 in northwest Fresno