Fresno police recover stolen gun, other items taken from parole officer

Fresno police on Tuesday recovered at least one handgun, a Taser, police radios and other items stolen from a state parole officer’s car between 5 and 7 a.m. when the vehicle was parked near a home near Cedar and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno.
Sgt. Michael Landon said two men, identified as Emari Johnson, 20, and Anthony Jones, 22, were taken into custody several hours later at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Marks Avenue in central Fresno. Landon said the items were locked in the trunk of the car at the time of the burglary.
Police received a tip that the stolen property was at the complex after a citizen reported finding some items in a dumpster. Officers obtained a video of Johnson tossing the items, Landon said, and Johnson and Jones were arrested at a nearby apartment. All of the stolen property was recovered. Johnson and Jones were booked on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property and Jones also faces charges of receiving stolen property.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Sammy Ashworth at 559-621-6434.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
