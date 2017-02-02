Tulare sheriff detectives seek help with 2-year-old Porterville murder

Tulare County sheriff’s detectives are asking for help solving the murder of Noe Martinez, 22, of Porterville on the second anniversary of his murder.
Martinez’s body was found in an orchard near Road 252 and Avenue 124 just south of Porterville on Feb. 4, 2015. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives know that someone picked Martinez up at a home in the 300 block of South Conner Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2015. It was the last time that he was seen alive. Members of the public are encouraged to come forward with information about the crime. Investigators are especially interested in finding out who picked Martinez up, where they went, and who is responsible for the slaying.
Anyone with information is asked to call Violent Crimes detective Paul Gezzer at (559) 735-1903. To remain anonymous, calls may also be placed to the tip line at (559) 725-4194 or the TipNow Program at TCSO@tipnow.com.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
