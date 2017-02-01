Fresno business owner pleads guilty to laundering drug money

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:02 Jaylon Johnson makes his college choice

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

1:36 Sanger's Arron Mosby discusses Jeff Tedford, signing with Fresno State

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford