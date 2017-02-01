Two Clovis men arrested on suspicion of burglary due to vigilant neighbor

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft Wednesday morning in Clovis after a neighbor followed the suspects and called authorities, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood.
Around 6 p.m., a neighbor spotted two men running away from a parked vehicle near Peach and Shepard avenues. The suspects got into another vehicle and the witness called police while following them, said Wood. Officers pulled over Zachary Smith, 18, and Garrett Gust, 19, and found stolen property inside the vehicle. After inspecting the area, Wood said they discovered two other victims of theft. Police then searched a residence of one of the men and found additional stolen items. Wood said all stolen property from this crime was returned to the owners.
The men, both of Clovis, were booked into the Fresno County Jail on three counts of theft and one count of conspiracy.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
