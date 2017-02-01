Visalia police arrest man on charges of attempting to kidnap juvenile

A 17-year-old girl was able to evade a kidnapper and contact Visalia police Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of the suspect a short time later, Visalia police reported.
The incident took place at South Demaree Street and West Walnut Avenue, according to Sgt. Damon Maurice, who said the victim was walking through a parking lot when she saw a truck circling the area. The driver, later identified as Jose Ambraham Flores,, 33, reportedly pulled up next to the victim and asked her to get into the truck. Instead, she ran to her car and called police. Officers stopped the truck a short time later and the victim confirmed that Flores was the suspect. He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments