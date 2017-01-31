Man shot by Fresno police in jail on federal immigration hold

A man shot by a Fresno police officer early Saturday is out of the hospital and and is in Fresno County Jail, where he is being held on a federal immigration detainer.
The man, identified in jail records as Phillipe Daniel Silva, 54, is also awating arrignment on charges of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The man was identified as as Felipe Daniel Silva by police Saturday.
Silva was shot by a police officer before dawn Saturday after a resident of a neighborhood at Warran and Harvey avenues reported that a man armed with a knife was trying to break into his house and also attempted to stab one of the resident’s dogs.
An arriving officer spotted Silva about a block away and put a spotlight on him, according to Police Chief Jerry Dyer. Dyer said a witness reported that Silva ignored “at least five” commands to drop the carving knife with an 8-inch blade. Silva was within 10 to 12 feet of the officer when he advanced rapidly, still holding the knife, Dyer said. The officer fired his service weapon three times, striking Silva in the lower extremities. Silva was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Information about the federal immigration hold was not immediately available. Saturday, Dyer said Silva has served time in prison.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments