January 30, 2017 9:29 PM

Two people hit when shooter fires 12 rounds into Fresno donut shop

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Two people inside a central Fresno donut shop were wounded after a drive-by gunman fired a dozen rounds into the shop Monday night, Fresno police said.

Two employees were also inside at the time, but were not injured.

About 5:13 p.m. someone in a black SUV driving west on Belmont Avenue fired shots into Christy’s Donuts, 2505 E. Belmont Ave. The SUV, with four occupants, then fled north on Fresno Street.

The two victims were sent to Community Regional Medical Center. The man was shot in the right hand and the female victim was shot in the back of the right leg, police said. They both have non-lethal wounds.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

