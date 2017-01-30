Fresno shooting victim dies after being rushed to hospital

A shooting victim in southeast Fresno died after being rushed to Community Regional Medical Center Sunday, Fresno police said.
Police found victim Servando Alvarez, 43 of Fresno at an apartment complex parking lot near the 5000 block of East Lane Avenue. First aid was performed and then Alvarez was rushed to the hospital.
Police said shots were fired from a vehicle that drove into the parking lot Alvarez was in.
Police were dispatched to the scene about 12:29 a.m. However, the suspect vehicle had fled.
Anyone with information can contact Fresno police detectives Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2421 or Antonio Rivera at 559-621-2442.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
