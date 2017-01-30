He murdered a 3-year-old girl, and now the judge has sentenced him to death

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead. Pause

0:40 Tenaya Middle School teacher arrested on sex charges

0:43 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Pine and Palm Brewing brings craft beer fans together

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era