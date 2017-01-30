Parolee accused of falsely reporting active shooting scene at Fresno Wal-Mart

A man police say falsely reported an active shooting at the Wal-Mart near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues was arrested Monday after officers sped to the scene with lights and sirens activated.
Lt. Joe Gomez said Anthony Sanchez, 45, walked into the store about 11 a.m. and asked a clerk to use the telephone. He called called police and reported that customers were being shot inside the store. He borrowed another phone and reported that there were gunshot victims.
As officers arrived, Sanchez was identified and resisted officers trying to take him into custody. He was booked on charges of making false 911 calls, resisting arrest and violating probation. Sanchez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation before he will be placed in Fresno County Jail, Gomez said.
