Police: Woman refuses robber’s demand for her purse, calls 911 – and he’s quickly caught

A woman refused an alleged armed robber’s demand for her purse and called 911, leading to a man’s arrest Sunday in northeast Fresno, police said.
Sgt. Tony Bustos said the incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. in the Smart & Final parking lot at First Street and Nees Avenue. The victim said she had just put her children in her SUV and was loading groceries when a man later identified as Scotty Campbell, 36, of Fresno pulled up behind her in a truck.
Bustos said Campbell simulated a gun and demanded the woman’s purse. When she called 911, Campbell “smirked at her and drove away.” The woman gave a description of the truck and the direction it was headed. She and her children were unhurt by shaken up, Bustos said.
Officers arriving at the scene saw the truck and stopped it, arresting Campbell without incident. He admitted to talking to the victim but denied trying to rob her. Bustos said officers found an object that could have been used to simulate a gun.
Campbell was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, parole violation (for a previous carjacking offense) and other warrants.
