Deputy involved in shooting in Fresno’s Mayfair district

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Monday morning in central Fresno’s Mayfair district.
The shooting reportedly happened after a deputy responded to a 911 call on Terrace Avenue, just east of Bond Avenue.
The person who was shot was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The person's condition was not known.
Deputies and investigators are on the scene.
The Mayfair district is a county island in the center of Fresno near First and Clinton avenues.
This story will be updated.
