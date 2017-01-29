Clovis man charged with child molestation

A Clovis man turned himself in Friday after being charged with five counts of child molestation, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood.
Randall Snow, 69, was arrested without incident in the Clovis police station lobby on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest the day before.
Snow’s charges of four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and a forcible lewd act with a child were confirmed by court records and Wood on Sunday. The alleged molestation was said to have occurred in Clovis, said Wood, with dates ranging from 2003 until July 2016.
Snow was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Saturday with his bail set at $120,000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments